Juventus is now on a four-game winning run, the latest of which saw them defeat Inter Milan 1-0 yesterday.

Earlier in the season, the Bianconeri struggled to secure victories. While their unbeaten run in the league extended into 2025, they had a series of draws. In some of those stalemates, they were fortunate to earn points, but they were still a long way from the top of the table.

However, Juventus has turned a corner in recent weeks, now claiming four consecutive wins in all competitions. The win against Inter Milan proved pivotal, as the team displayed strength and reliability in all phases of the game. That victory is likely to have turned many doubters into believers.

It seems that Juventus has overcome their previous tendency to self-destruct during matches, and it is the tactical adjustments that have brought a new sense of confidence to the Allianz Stadium.

Under Thiago Motta, the team has stuck to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which has now yielded four wins in their last four matches across all competitions. The tactical setup has provided balance, and the midfield pair of Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie is now delivering results.

Koopmeiners has been playing in a two-man midfield in front of the defence, and this role seems to have brought the best out of him. Meanwhile, McKennie has been deployed behind the striker, and that setup has worked to perfection. After months of tinkering, Motta now seems to have found a system that works, and Juventus appears to be firing on all cylinders.

For the time being, the team will hope that the momentum continues and the wins keep coming. The tactical changes made by Motta have brought a renewed sense of belief, and Juventus looks ready to compete at the top again.