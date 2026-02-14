Manuel Locatelli remains Juventus captain and one of the most influential figures within the squad, a role that naturally carries significant responsibility. The midfielder has delivered consistent performances under Luciano Spalletti and the other coaches the Bianconeri have appointed in recent seasons, reinforcing his importance to the team’s structure and identity.

Juventus regard him as a cornerstone of their project and have worked diligently to ensure he maintains peak physical condition. Although he did not receive many call-ups to the national team when Luciano Spalletti was in charge at the international level, the manager has shown firm belief in him since taking over at Juventus. That trust has been reflected in Locatelli’s regular involvement and leadership responsibilities.

Expectations Continue to Rise

Spalletti is understood to expect even more from his captain, yet Locatelli has so far justified the confidence placed in him. His composure in midfield and commitment to the collective cause have been vital as Juventus seek to build momentum. With the season entering a decisive phase, both player and club recognise that higher standards will be required to secure tangible success.

Massimo Pavan believes that, despite the midfielder’s contributions, there remains another level to reach. According to Tuttojuve, Pavan said, “I have enormous respect for Locatelli. I have enormous respect for this guy, a serious professional, a good person, and a Juventus fan, but he also needs to realise two things. The first is that everyone has to give more, including him. He needs to earn respect. Another player would probably have called for a foul for Maldini’s challenge on him. He needs to earn more respect. He doesn’t talk about referees or create controversy, but look at how Lautaro Martinez behaves and how he earns respect.”

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Leadership Under Scrutiny

Pavan’s remarks highlight the fine balance between professionalism and assertiveness. As captain, Locatelli is expected not only to perform but also to command authority on the pitch. With Juventus aiming to finish the campaign strongly, his influence could prove decisive in determining whether the club achieve their objectives.