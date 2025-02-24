Many Juventus supporters were taken aback when Dusan Vlahovic was selected to start the game against Cagliari instead of Randal Kolo Muani. Since the Frenchman arrived on loan in January, he has often been preferred over the Serbian striker, delivering solid performances that justified his place in the starting lineup.

Thiago Motta, known for his managerial approach of selecting players based on their form in training, is not afraid to tinker with his squad. This means that for Juventus, managing the playing time of their two top strikers is an important task.

Motta decided to start Vlahovic, and the Serbian striker quickly repaid his manager’s faith. Within just 12 minutes of the game, Vlahovic scored a fine goal that ultimately proved to be the match-winner. Despite failing to find the net again, Juventus managed to hold on to the lead, securing a 1-0 victory.

As the game entered its closing stages, Kolo Muani was preparing to come on, but surprisingly, it was Vlahovic who remained on the pitch. The Serbian completed the full 90 minutes, having been in excellent form throughout the match.

Vlahovic’s reaction to his demotion to the bench had been commendable. Despite being relegated to a substitute role, he never complained and patiently awaited his opportunity. When that opportunity came, he took it with confidence and delivered the crucial goal.

This performance could be a turning point for the Serbian striker, potentially earning him more regular starts under Motta. It’s clear that Vlahovic’s professionalism and ability to make an impact when called upon have not gone unnoticed, and it would not be surprising to see him play more frequently in the coming weeks. His impressive showing against Cagliari suggests that he remains a vital part of the squad, capable of contributing significantly to Juventus’ ambitions this season.