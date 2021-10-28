Has Weston McKennie finally won over Allegri?

Weston McKennie is playing his way into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri and we could see more of him now.

The American scored Juventus’ only goal in their 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo, and Tuttomercatoweb speculates he is now in the good books of his manager.

The report says the manager likes him and could confirm him as an untouchable in the January transfer window.

This is a good development and shows that McKennie is putting in the efforts needed to keep him in the team under Allegri.

He had thrived under Andrea Pirlo last season, but Allegri’s approach to the game is different.

Some players have quickly adapted their game to suit the returning manager, but not everyone has achieved that.

McKennie is now nearing the group that clearly understands what the gaffer demands from them.

The American is still very young and keeping him at the club would guarantee years of quality service.

If he gets used to Allegri’s tactics now, then we can expect him to play an important role in what the Livorno-born gaffer will achieve in his second spell at the Allianz Stadium.

McKennie has played 7 league games and 3 more in the Champions League for Juventus this season.