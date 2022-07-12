Hasan Salihamidzic answers questions on his visit to Juventus for De Ligt

Hasan Salihamidzic, the Bayern Munich sporting director, was at Juventus yesterday to hold face-to-face talks over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Germans have reached an agreement over personal terms with the Dutchman, and they now have to find one with Juve to add him to their squad.

After weeks of speculation, Salihamidzic was in Turin yesterday to present his club’s initial offer for De Ligt’s signature.

On his return to Bavaria, he faced the media who asked him a few questions about the meeting.

He told Bild, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We were in Turin and we talked, now let’s see”.

Asked of the likelihood of the deal happening, he added: “I would like to say it, but I can’t.”

Juve FC Says

Although it doesn’t seem like an agreement has been found between both clubs yet, the deal is still alive.

Bayern knows they are in talks to sign a top defender, and Juve knows they have to sell De Ligt now to make a good fee from his transfer.

Both clubs will still hold talks, and it is still unclear how many more meetings will be held before an agreement is reached for the defender’s transfer. But the earlier it happens, the better for all parties involved.