Former Juventus star Hasan Salihamidzic has reflected on the club’s current form and its connection to the fortunes of the Italy national team, insisting that the national side performs best when Juventus are also thriving.

Juventus have traditionally supplied a significant number of players to the Italian national team, although this has not been the case in recent seasons. The club’s decline has reduced its influence, with fewer Italian players from the Bianconeri earning regular international call-ups.

Decline Impacts National Team

The Old Lady has struggled to maintain their historical standards, and their performances have not been strong enough to justify the consistent selection of its Italian players ahead of others. In addition, the current squad features a considerable number of foreign players, further limiting the representation of Juventus talent in the national team.

As a result, Italy’s selections have become more diverse, with players from other clubs stepping into prominent roles. This shift reflects Juventus’ diminished position within Italian football, particularly when compared to their dominance in previous eras.

Salihamidzic Highlights Connection

Salihamidzic emphasised the strong link between Juventus and the national team, as reported by Il Bianconero. He said, “The thermometer of football is called Juventus. When the Old Lady isn’t at her best, the national team follows suit, but obviously, the same thing works the other way around. I’m sure Juve and Italy will return to the top, but I hope it happens after these playoffs, going to America is too important for our people.”

Juventus remain one of the most important producers of Italian talent, and this legacy contributes to their status as a leading force in the country’s football landscape. The club will be determined to restore that influence as they continue rebuilding under Luciano Spalletti, with the aim of returning both themselves and the national team to the top level.