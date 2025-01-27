Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri believes Dusan Vlahovic is the main culprit in his own demise in Turin.

The Serbian has been the club’s largest investment since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018. He completed a transfer from arch-rivals Fiorentina for circa €85 million and is now the highest earner in Serie A with a yearly net salary of 12 million euros.

However, the bomber’s displays on the pitch hardly justify these astronomical figures, especially in his recent outings where he’s been struggling to hold up the ball and connect with his teammates.

Vlahovic’s shortcomings were one of the reasons that prompted the management to add Randal Kolo Muani to their ranks. The Frenchman has already scored on his debut, albeit it ended in a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

But while many fans and pundits have been pointing the finger at Thiago Motta and his management of the big forward, Matri reminded us that the same was said about Max Allegri in previous years, with the former Juventus coach accused of his failing to properly handle the star striker.

Hence, the retired Italian footballer insists Vlahovic is the first to blame for his underwhelming performances, although he admits the lack of service hasn’t helped his case.

“Vlahovic hasn’t improved for three years,” said Matri during his appearance on Pressing (via Nicolo Schira’s X account. “They blamed Allegri in previous years, but now he also has problems with Motta.

“It remains to be seen whether it’s only his fault or whether he’s struggling because of the few balls that come to him. There’s also the contract problem.”

The Serbian international’s contract will expire in June 2026. So unless the two parties manage to find a breakthrough in the coming months, Juventus will be likely looking to sell the player in the summer, similar to Federico Chiesa’s case.