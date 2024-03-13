On the latest episode of The Italian Football Podcast, co-hosts Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey argue over whether Juventus have improved or regressed compared to last season.

The Biaconeri started the campaign on a high note and kept pace with league leaders Inter until late January before suffering a sudden collapse.

Nevertheless, Tavallaey feels that the club is showing signs of improvement this term. The journalist argues that Juventus are displaying a more progressive brand of football while crediting Max Allegri for developing the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie.

On the other hand, Garganese insists that the team hasn’t improved at all, backing his argument with stats, including a worse point tally, a fewer number of goals, and a more leaking defense.

Check out the entire intriguing debate in the video below.