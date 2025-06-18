Juventus are preparing for another summer of squad changes, and one of the major decisions could involve Dusan Vlahović. The Serbian striker is about to enter the final 12 months of the contract he signed when he joined the club in January 2022 from Fiorentina.

The club is aware of the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2026, and with no significant progress on a renewal, they are open to a sale during the current window. Vlahović has been a regular goalscorer in Serie A, but his long-term future in Turin remains uncertain as Juventus begin to reshape their squad under new leadership.

His move to Juventus came despite interest from several English clubs, including Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to monitor him since then, although they are not considered favourites. A more likely destination may be AC Milan, where former Juventus boss Max Allegri is expected to take charge and is reportedly keen to work with the forward again.

Milan links grow as Juventus assess value

Vlahović is not considered among the most technical forwards in the league, but his consistency in front of goal is clear. He has scored 43 league goals since joining Juventus and has reached double figures in each of his last four Serie A campaigns, including two at Fiorentina.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus could consider Milan’s approach if a suitable offer is received. With limited time left on his contract, the Turin club are unlikely to demand the fee they once hoped for, but they would still expect a figure that reflects his scoring record and age.

Juventus want more firepower in attack

Despite his contributions, Juventus are reportedly targeting a striker who can offer closer to 20 league goals per season. The club has lacked a consistently prolific frontman since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and they may now see this summer as a key opportunity to invest in a more decisive goalscorer.

While Vlahović remains one of the most experienced attacking players in the current squad, Juventus may opt for a new direction if they receive a compelling offer, especially from a club like Milan, which could offer him a fresh start and regular football.