Juventus had been performing well under Igor Tudor since he assumed managerial duties until their 1-0 defeat to Parma on Wednesday evening,

It was his fourth match in charge, and supporters had anticipated another positive result, particularly given the intensity of the race for fourth place.

Bologna are Juve’s principal rivals, and had the Bianconeri secured even a single point against Parma, they would have returned to fourth place, albeit level on points with the Red and Blues.

Instead, Juve were defeated, and attention now shifts to Tudor’s ability to guide the team towards its objectives before the season concludes.

Upon replacing Thiago Motta, there was no doubt that Tudor understood what it meant to be a Juventus player and coach.

He had fulfilled both roles previously, and it appears the current squad respects him due to his history with the club.

Tudor has made Juventus one of the more aesthetically pleasing teams to watch, consistently dominating possession and stringing together impressive passing sequences.

As the most storied club in Italian football, asserting dominance over opponents is a fundamental part of their identity.

Tudor deserves praise for swiftly identifying underlying issues and seeking solutions, but the loss to Parma has raised questions about whether he is truly the right man for the role.

It certainly does not strengthen his prospects of being appointed as the club’s permanent manager and highlights that recognising a team’s DNA is not synonymous with resolving its problems.

In recent weeks, it has become evident that Tudor has likely diagnosed the issues that have hindered Juventus since the season’s outset.

However, the former midfielder has yet to prove that he can rectify them, and the loss to Parma demonstrates that deep-rooted problems require time to overcome.

Tudor does not possess a managerial CV that matches the stature of a club of Juventus’ calibre, a standard that must be met at a club of such prominence.

The club’s previous experiment with Motta should serve as a cautionary tale: at the Allianz Stadium, there is no margin for trial and error.

Tudor still has several matches left in which to salvage Juventus’ season, but defeats to teams like Parma must not be allowed to become a pattern.

Should his side suffer another loss to a lower-profile club, it would suggest that merely understanding Juventus’ heritage does not equate to having the solutions for its long-standing challenges