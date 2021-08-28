Hazard could join Juventus on loan following Ronaldo’s departure

Juventus has been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker, Eden Hazard as they close in on a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri allowed the Portugal captain to leave them yesterday and he has now secured a return to Manchester United.

He leaves a huge void behind to be filled and they have been linked with several players who can fill it.

The latest name being linked with a move to Turin is Hazard, who has struggled for a playing time at Real Madrid.

Injury has made it hard for the Belgian to play for the Spanish club regularly and Todofichajes says the arrival of Kylian Mbappe will push him further down the pecking order.

He is now being eyed by Juventus with the report claiming that the Bianconeri are working on a loan agreement with their Spanish counterparts.

Mbappe with give Madrid the chance to play a front-three of Mbappe-Gareth Bale- Vinicius Junior and that leaves Hazard out.

Juve is now working on making him the next big star in their squad after Ronaldo left.

Hazard has struggled with injury in recent seasons, but the Belgian could recapture his best form at Juve.