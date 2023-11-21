During his time at Juventus, Miralem Pjanic was arguably the most influential midfielder at the club. The Bosnian operated as a deep-lying playmaker, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

But before his arrival in Turin in 2016, the midfielder had been a foe for the Old Lady for five years while plying his trade at Roma.

During that time, Pjanic developed a dislike for Bianconeri icon Giorgio Chiellini.

While the two eventually become teammates and friends at Juventus, the Bosnian hated playing against the ferocious defender.

As the former Lyon man explains, the Italian was so cunning that he managed to avoid bookings by hugging and kissing his opponent following a tough challenge.

“I hated playing against Chiellini. But once at Juve, I absolutely loved him,” said the 33-year-old in an interview with Storie di Pallone Tik Tok Channel via JuveNews.

“Giorgio is an extraordinary lad, a fantastic teammate and the player that you all know.

“When we played against each other, he used to beat me. The funny thing is that he beats you and then does his act.

“He says “Sorry” and gives you a kiss, so the referee won’t give him a yellow card. He was smart. I was much more serene with him by my side.”

Pjanic left Juventus in 2020 joining Barcelona on a controversial exchange deal that saw Arthur Melo head in the opposite direction.

Following a forgettable stint at Camp Nou, the Bosnian signed for UAE club Sharjah on a free transfer in 2022.