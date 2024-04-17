Juventus has been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for several seasons now and the midfielder’s agent has had his say about the rumours.

Jorginho seems to be heading towards becoming a free agent at the end of this season, as Arsenal has not extended his contract, and the midfielder keeps playing for them.

Several reports have linked him with a return to Serie A, where he previously played for Napoli.

Juve will benefit from having such an experienced midfielder in their group, especially if Adrien Rabiot leaves the club at the end of this season.

However, it remains unclear if they truly have plans to sign Jorginho by the end of this season. His agent Joao Santos says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, they don’t need a player like Jorginho.

“If Giuntoli ever needed a midfielder like Jorginho, though, he can always contact me.”

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is a fine player who can improve our options if we add him to our group, but the midfielder is probably too old for us now.

We need younger players who also have enough experience to help us win trophies while they develop.

But handing him a one-year deal to enjoy his experience in the dressing room might not be a bad idea.