“He can be a director” What Pirlo thinks about Fagioli as he closes in on another start

Nicolò Fagioli has emerged as the next talent to come through the Juventus youth system into their first team.

The club handed him a first senior start in the Coppa Italia this season and he could be on from the start against Crotone on Monday evening.

This is because the Bianconeri are missing several midfielders, which means he is competing with Aaron Ramsey for a spot in Andrea Pirlo’s side.

As he closes in on another start, Calciomercato has had a look at the young midfielder and given an insight into what fans can expect from him.

In an editorial titled “The 5 things you don’t know about Nicolò Fagioli” the player and his manager were interviewed and they spoke about his position now and in the future.

Pirlo can see some shades of himself in the midfielder and says his future will be creative midfielder because of his good vision.

Pirlo said, “He can be a director, like me he grew up as an attacking midfielder but he is more inclined to the construction of the game, not only in terms of characteristics but also physically.

“He is neither a midfielder nor a playmaker, he has a good vision of the game and technique”