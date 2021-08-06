“He can leave” Juventus offered Aouar encouragement by his manager

Juventus has been offered some encouragement in their bid to sign Houssem Aouar this summer after his manager at Lyon, Peter Bosz admitted he can leave.

Aouar is the subject of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Juve in this transfer window and Lyon is open to cashing in on him.

Juve first targeted him last summer, but Lyon kept him on for another campaign.

With two more seasons left on his current contract, they know it is probably wise to sell him now.

Bosz is looking to make them one of France’s Champions League clubs and is counting on the midfielder for the upcoming season.

However, in a recent press conference, he admitted that in football everyone has a price and he is prepared for the departure of Aouar.

“He can leave, this is modern football. Until the last moment, he can leave.” These are Bosz words as quoted by Maxifoot.

This admission will come as a boost to Juventus’ chances of signing him, even though they have competition from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

Aouar came through the ranks at the French club, but he has earned praises for his performance around Europe.

Stepping up to becoming an even better player might require him to join a top club like Juventus.