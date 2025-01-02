Juventus coach Thiago Motta confirmed Danilo is free to leave the club in January after being omitted from the Italian Super Cup squad.

The Bianconeri landed in Riyadh earlier this week as they prepare to kick off the mini-tournament by clashing heads with Milan in Friday’s semi-final. However, the club captain was left behind in Turin ahead of what appears to be an imminent exit.

While chatting with reports, Motta was asked to comment on the situation, and he insisted the decision was made for everyone’s sake, thus echoing the statement made by Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

“He can leave, we have been clear,” said the manager via IlBianconero. “It is a decision taken for the good of everyone including his own.”

Motta also discussed Francisco Conceicao who will be up against his father Sergio, now in charge of Milan.

“Francisco is motivated as always. He is a serious and responsible professional. He always tries to give his best for the team. He is in a good moment and must put into practice everything we have inside us.”

Motta insisted Juventus will be up against a strong team despite what the Serie A table may suggest, especially after changing managers by replacing Paulo Fonseca with Conceicao.

“Milan are a team with good players and a new coach who did very well at Porto. We’ll give our all, these are good games to play, and there will be a great desire to be on the pitch. We’ll be ready to face the best Milan side possible, who are a team used to playing important competitions: we know what we have to do and what we have to avoid.”

The Juventus boss is keen to achieve glory and win trophies, albeit it’s not an obsession.

“We respect our opponent but we want to implement our style of play. Personally, I want to win as a coach, but it’s not an obsession. I am calm and convinced of our strength and I want to do everything I can to get the boys on the pitch in the best possible condition.

“We feel the love of our fans and we use it every day as an extra motivation to take this team and this club where it deserves to go.”