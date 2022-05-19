Due to the painful financial consequences inflected by Fabio Paratici’s reign, Juventus decided to change personnel, bringing in CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini.

With a new management in charge, the club adopted a new and more cautious approach when it comes to transfer dealings. The main headlines of the new policy are supposedly investing in young players and lowering the wage bill.

Yet, news reports are linking the Old Lady with a host of experienced players who would require hefty wages. Chief among them is Ivan Perisic who could make a shocking switch from Milano to Turin after seeing out his contract with Inter.

The Croatian has been one of the finest wingers in Serie A this season and is showing no signs of slowing down despite reaching the age of 33.

In fact, the former Bayern Munich star is stronger than ever as explained by professor Antonio La Torre who is an expert in sport activities.

“Let’s start with evidence. When Perisic arrived to Italy in 2015 he was a little thinner and more explosive when jumping his marker,” said La Torre in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now he is a little less so, but training 10 extra hours per week on his own has rendered him an almost bionic athlete.

“He can maintain his physical peak until 36 . As an Inter fan, I respect Marotta’s work and I understand that he has to take various factors into account, but Ivan is an athlete who works intelligently.”

The professor also explains how Perisic’s training routine – which includes several other sports including Tennis and basketall – helps him maintain his best physical condition.