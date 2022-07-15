Marko Arnautovic is one of Juventus’ main transfer targets in this window as they look to add a new striker to their squad.

The Bianconeri have failed to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club so far.

The Spaniard was a key member of their squad in the last transfer window, and they need to replace him.

Arnautovic did well at Bologna in the previous campaign and Juve considers him one of the best options they can get from the league.

However, his goal-scoring exploits for the Emilia-Romagna side have made him untouchable.

They are not willing to listen to offers for his signature and have made it clear, but reports keep linking Juve with a move for him.

Their CEO, Claudio Fenucci, has again reiterated their stance on his future and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Arnautovic? He remains, he cannot be transferred.”

Juve FC Says

When a club is this determined to keep their player from our grasp, it means signing him would be complicated.

Any Serie A star will want to play for Juve and that includes Arnautovic, but if we cannot get Bologna to discuss the move, it will not happen.

It would be interesting to see if their stance will change before this transfer window closes.