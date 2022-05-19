When Sergej Milinkovic-Savic grabbed a last-minute equalizer for Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, many considered it as an additional motive for Juventus to sign him regardless of the high demands.

For their part, the Bianconeri probably didn’t need any more convincing. After all, the Serbian has been on a spectacular form this season, hitting double digits in both league goals and assists, which is a stunning achievement for a central midfielder.

In fact, the obstacle that could stand in the Serbian’s way lies elsewhere. As we all know, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has a reputation for being a tough negotiator. The patron has reportedly made his intentions known regarding his prized asset, and Juventus fans won’t like the sound of it.

The former Salernitana owner reportedly made it loud and clear when stating that Milinkovic-Savic isn’t for sale, while specifically mentioning the Bianconeri.

“Sergej is not for sale and he will certainly not go to Juventus,” said the Lazio president as quoted by il Messaggero via ilBianconero.

For their part, Juventus are keeping their options open, and have accelerated negotiations with their former star Paul Pogba regarding a summer return.

The source also notes that many aspects could change between now and the end of the summer transfer market and Lotito could end up retracting his words.