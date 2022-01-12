“He deserves trust” Ex-Palermo boss says Juventus must keep Dybala

Former Palermo manager, Rino Foschi has reacted to rumours that Paulo Dybala could leave Juventus.

The attacker is in the last year of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium and he has been in talks with the club over a new one.

Recent reports claim he could leave for free at the end of this season because Juve is refusing to meet his contract demands.

Fitness problems have dogged the former Palermo man recently and Juve cannot commit too much money on a player who is hardly fit.

However, Foschi says he would overcome the problems and Juve would make a big mistake if they don’t agree on a deal with him because of that.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve make a mistake in letting him go. As an attacking midfielder he is still among the best in Europe. He had some physical problems, but he will recover. He deserves trust. We must not look too much at money in these cases.”

Juve FC Says

It is easy for Foschi to say Juve shouldn’t think too much about the money when offering a new deal to Dybala, after all he doesn’t run a football club.

His suggestion that the attacker will overcome his fitness problems comes from a place of love and admiration for the Argentinian.

Juve has to be smart about their businesses and they know we will hold them responsible if Dybala becomes a liability after signing a new long-term deal.