“He didn’t make a technical mistake” Allegri defends Szczesny

Massimiliano Allegri has defended Wojciech Szczesny after the Polish goalkeeper made two mistakes that cost Juventus the win in their 2-2 draw against Udinese yesterday.

The Bianconeri had stuck by him and refused the chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma for free this summer.

The former Arsenal man will be grateful for that and should be eager to repay the faith shown in him.

However, he had a poor game against Udinese and he wouldn’t want a repeat of that soon.

He caused the penalty for the hosts’ first goal and was also guilty of mistake for their equaliser after being caught while trying to dribble Stefano Okaka when he should have kicked the ball out following a back pass from Leonardo Bonucci.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost saved him by scoring a winner in the game, but his goal was disallowed and Juve had to settle for the share of the points despite leading 2-0 in the first half.

It would have been a perfect start to the season without the mistakes by Szczesny, but Allegri refused to blame the goalkeeper.

The manager told DAZN after the game, as quoted by Football Italia: “Szczesny is a great goalkeeper, he didn’t make a technical mistake, we should have understood the moment and don’t be ashamed of throwing the ball in the stands.

“There are many games, I still need to understand how to use five subs, it was the first time I can use them, I don’t know if I used them correctly or not. I need to adapt,”