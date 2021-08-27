“He doesn’t have to leave” Allegri discusses future of Juventus star

Weston McKennie has been one of Juventus’ best signings in recent transfer windows and he was a shining light as the Bianconeri had a poor campaign last season.

The American was instrumental in Andrea Pirlo’s side that squeezed itself inside the top four on the final day of last season.

They won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup and his performances forced Juve to take up the option of making his initial loan deal permanent.

The American was hoping to build on that in this campaign even after Pirlo had been sacked.

However, Juve added Manuel Locatelli to their squad recently, an acquisition that increased the competition for a place in it and McKennie looks to be the one that isn’t favoured by Massimiliano Allegri.

But the returning manager says he doesn’t have to leave and acknowledged his goal-scoring abilities which could be helpful to Juve in this campaign.

“He doesn’t have to leave. He has goals in his legs,” Allegri said as quoted by Football Italia.

“He must improve: he’s an attacking player and we are in very good shape in this department.”

McKennie has interest from the Premier League where Fabio Paratici is looking to sign him from Tottenham and Aston Villa is also keen to add him to their squad.