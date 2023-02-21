“He earns millions of euros” – Spezia mayor gives shameful comments on Kostic incident

Last Sunday, Juventus visited the Alberto Picco Stadium and returned home with a routine 2-0 win over their visitors Spezia. But sadly, the contest was marred by an ugly incident.

As we reported yesterday, a section of Spezia fans spouted insults at Filip Kostic while he was passing under their Curva on his way to the bench, with some shouting racial remarks usually reserved for Balkan people.

While we’re still expecting severe retribution on the FIGC’s part, the Mayor of Spezia somehow managed to make matters even worse by making some shameful comments.

Pierluigi Peracchini has astonishingly belittled the whole incident while referring to an unrelated row that ensued between Spezia and Napoli fans last May.

He also had the audacity to blame the player who reacted to insults with hand gestures, while suggesting that a professional who earns millions should cope with all the abuse.

“After the guerrilla warfare of Neapolitan fans in May, which devastated the Curva and a neighborhood, I don’t think we should be offended by some joke or teasing,” said the mayor as reported by Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“I think it was a shameful act from the Neapolitans. They Never apologized for anything.

“So let’s not exaggerate: that incident was one thing, while Kostic’s story is another.

“We’re talking about a professional player. He earns millions of euros. He could have easily spared himself, but he repeatedly gestured under the Curva. If you poke them with your index finger, it is clear that something is up.

“What does racism and many other things have to do with it?”