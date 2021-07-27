“He embodies our spirit” – Agnelli welcomes Allegri back to Juventus

Almost two months following the official announcement, Juventus have finally unveiled Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Livorno native returns to the club after spending two years on the shelf following his sacking in 2019. Nonetheless, the coach is still widely appreciated by the Bianconeri fans for his exploits throughout the five seasons that he spent in Turin.

For his part, club president Andrea Agnelli had always remained on good terms with Max, and this relationship has probably played a major part in the latter’s return to the club.

Nonetheless, the patron reassured that the decision of brining back Allegri was done due to sport reasons rather than anything else.

“It’s the first time I talk since Italy won the Euros. I wanted to congratulate Italy, President Gravina, the coach, his staff, and the players, particularly Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa. It was a thrilling month, we were not the favourites and the team spirit made the difference, so congratulation on that,” said Angelli during Allegri’s unveiling as translated by Football Italia.

“I don’t have many updates, but today is Max’s day, so I won’t talk for too long. It’s useless to present him and repeat what he’s won once again. Perhaps, the streak of Serie A titles he’s won is something impossible to equal.

“He embodies our spirit, which is to achieve a victory, even if it’s a narrow one.

“We analyzed what Juventus could have been with the return of Allegri, we agreed that it could have been a risky choice for both of us because of his glorious past and the expectations that he would bring.

“However, expectations bring prejudice and an element that underestimates all the steps needed to achieve a result and this is very wrong.

“Here at Juventus, we work hard every day to achieve victories. We can’t take victories for granted, whoever thinks that the trophies we’ve won over the last few years have been less appreciated is wrong because, behind every trophy and every season, there is a great commitment, sacrifice and desire to win.”

The president apparently replied to the words of former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, who claimed that the club celebrated the 4th place earned last season more than the Scudetto title that he won during his sole season in Turin.

“We didn’t even celebrate; everyone went to dinner on their own,” he continued.

“Probably the best year to go to Juventus was this, the fourth place was celebrated.”

“What Juventus can give is the right environment to reach these results. Every victory has been achieved thanks to hard work. As Max has said many times, winning is not for everybody.

“A new season begins, our target is to be competitive for every trophy in March, then we’ll see.

“Last but not least, Max and Juventus are not together for friendship, even if we are friends. Max is the coach of Juventus for the next four years because he has the credibility to write an exciting new chapter.

“He believes that this new group of directors will be able to act following the club’s tradition, made of work, sacrifice and, often, victories.

“Max is back because he recognizes these values, we are looking forward to what the future has in store.”