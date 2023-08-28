Last night, Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bologna in their first home fixture of the season.

The Bianconeri’s display in the first half was tepid and they found themselves trailing by a Lewis Ferguson goal.

In the second period, Juve demonstrated more intent and ended up snatching a late equalizer through Dusan Vlahovic.

For his part, Mattia Perin started between the sticks due to the absence of the injured Wojciech Szczesny.

The former Genoa man gives credit to Allegri who offered valuable tips at the half-time break, sparking an improved display.

“The coach preached calm at half-time. We were agitated because we couldn’t find spaces,” said the shot-stopped in his post-match interview with Sky via ilBianconero.

“He gave us some tricks that we immediately implemented and we noticed the difference.

“I know that Juve must win, but we are in a period of reconstruction. So we still need to improve in some aspects.”

The 30-year-old also offered his version of the controversial episode between Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Rossoblu star was trying to pounce on the rebound following Perin’s save, but Bologna players and officials accused the Juventus winger of committing a challenge worthy of a penalty and a red card. The referee signaled play on.

“I didn’t see what happened, I had just made a save. The referee decided to play on and we always respect his decisions,” he told DAZN via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“To me, it seemed like a shoulder-to-shoulder. From the field, I heard the referee saying so. Let’s not dwell on the past, but think of the present.”