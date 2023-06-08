“He has a contract” De Laurentiis closes the door on Giuntoli joining Juventus

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the chairman of Napoli, appears determined to prevent Cristiano Giuntoli from joining Juventus this summer, reaffirming that the executive has a contractual obligation with Napoli.

Juventus has been actively pursuing Giuntoli to fill the role of sporting director, considering his successful tenure at Napoli.

However, Giuntoli’s contract with Napoli still has one season remaining, making it challenging for him to terminate it prematurely.

De Laurentiis is well known for his aversion to losing key personnel to Juventus, and he remains steadfast in his stance that Giuntoli will remain in Naples until his contract reaches its conclusion.

Speaking about the future of the executive recently, De Laurentiis said via Football Italia:

“He is a director of sport, he has a contract with us until June 30, 2024. So I don’t see why you are asking about him,”

Juve FC Says

Dealing with De Laurentiis is tough. We must make plans to name someone else as our new sporting director if we cannot get Giuntoli.

We need a new man for that job and Giuntoli will certainly do well in that role, but we must be prepared to wait for another year to get him. Otherwise, we must find someone else as soon as possible to kick-start our summer plans.