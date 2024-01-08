Legendary Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli highlights the characteristic that differentiates Max Allegri from other managers.

The Bianconeri coach has been under great scrutiny since his return to the club in 2021, especially last term.

Nevertheless, the 56-year-old managed to maintain his composure, and while his team has been hardly delivering sensational displays, few can argue against the results.

Juventus have collected 46 points at the halfway point of the season. They currently sit in second place, a couple of points behind Serie A leaders Inter.

On Sunday, the Old Lady overcame a difficult start against Salernitana to secure a come-from-behind win. Dusan Vlahovic nodded home the winner in added time.

For Barzagli, Juve’s secret this season lies in the solidity and cohesion of the group.

“The group is the secret weapon for Juventus. The players have revealed it on several occasions, most recently Szczesny,” said the retired defender in his appearance on DAZN via Tuttosport.

“This is a team that has desire and hunger, and they want to play together. You can see how everyone rejoices in the ninetieth minute and after the match.

“There is cohesion. Everyone can continue to dream and hope to remain in this team.”

The 2006 World Cup winner also took the opportunity to heap praise on his former manager Allegri for his part, while revealing his most important characteristic.

“Allegri has always been challenged in difficult moments. I had a great rapport with him, he was my coach.

“I have always defended him, he has a phenomenal trait that no one else has: he doesn’t succumb to problems and doesn’t give himself alibis.

“Last season, he took total responsibility. This term, despite the absence of important players, it’s never been a problem.

“It’s a great skill. When someone is missing, another player steps up and performs well, because they all have confidence.

“This Juventus believes in it. They’ve won several games in the ninetieth minute after suffering. When they’re on the field, they keep fighting until the very end.”