“He has an ability to get rid of man like no one in the world ” Costacurta praises Juventus man

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade.

The Portuguese attacker should be retiring at the moment, but he remains one of the top scorers in Europes top five leagues.

Having won so many trophies over the years, his influence around the dressing room cannot be overstated.

In a recent interview, former Milan man, Alessandro Costacurta praised the Portuguese for being unlimited.

He says Ronaldo is so good that he automatically improves the self-esteem of the players around him.

He then adds that contrary to some opinions, the Bianconeri don’t play for him, rather they play with him and praised him for his ability to be in the right place at the right time.

He said to QS via Tuttojuve: “He can never be a limit. He is a fundamental player who raises the self-esteem of the whole group so much. Then the bianconeri do not play for Ronaldo, but with Ronaldo. He is very good at being in the right place, he has an ability to get rid of man like no one in the world “.

Ronaldo has already scored 23 goals and provided 3 assists in 26 competitive games this season.

He scores a goal every 90 minutes in the Champions League and every 96 minutes in the league, according to Transfermarkt.