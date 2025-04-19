Pundit Antonio Di Gennaro has expressed his admiration for the impact Igor Tudor has made since taking over on the Juventus bench, as the team strives to salvage its season with only a few matches remaining.

Juventus possess some of the finest talent in Italian football, yet the team had struggled to deliver consistent performances under the management of Thiago Motta. At one stage, the club appeared to be at risk of finishing outside the top four, prompting a managerial change in an attempt to reverse the downward trajectory.

Tudor, a former midfielder who previously played for the Bianconeri, was appointed to guide the team through a critical period. Given his past connection with the club, many believe he understands the expectations and demands that come with working at the Allianz Stadium. Since taking charge, he has focused on restoring confidence and discipline within the squad, which has reportedly led to an improvement in both performance and morale.

The shift in atmosphere and playing style has not gone unnoticed, with fans beginning to see signs of the assertive, attacking football they had long been hoping for. Tudor’s approach appears to have brought renewed purpose and clarity to the side, even if the task ahead remains challenging.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Antonio Di Gennaro commented on Tudor’s early influence, stating: “Tudor is working very well at Juventus, he has brought the game back, because against Lecce I saw 75 minutes of vertical play and the two goals are truly two goals of great workmanship, vertical play, first-time, insertions. Koopmeiners has returned to scoring so he is doing the work they asked of him and then I don’t know if he will stay or not.”

While it remains uncertain whether Tudor’s position will be made permanent, his initial impact has been positive. Supporters and pundits alike will be watching closely to see whether his team can maintain their momentum and secure the results needed to conclude the campaign on a high note.