Adrien Rabiot has expressed his admiration for Khephren Thuram following the young midfielder’s impressive performances for Juventus. Having spent several years at the Allianz Stadium, Rabiot departed the Bianconeri at the beginning of the 2024/2025 season, leaving behind a significant gap in midfield. Juventus undertook a rebuild in that area, securing the signatures of Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Thuram to reshape their central unit.

Thuram’s Rise to Prominence

Among the new arrivals, it is Thuram who has made the biggest impression. The French midfielder, the younger son of former footballer Lilian Thuram, has quickly established himself as a crucial figure in the team. His consistency, work rate and growing influence in matches have not gone unnoticed by fans, teammates or former players.

Thuram has been singled out as one of the standout performers of the season. Despite fierce competition in midfield, he has demonstrated maturity beyond his years and has shown that he can thrive in a demanding environment like the Allianz Stadium. Juventus believe he has not yet reached his full potential and that his best performances are still ahead of him.

Rabiot Backs Thuram to Succeed

Rabiot, who now watches from afar, has been following the progress of his former club and did not hesitate to praise the midfielder’s development. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Rabiot said:

“He has great potential. At Juve you grow by working with humility and he has everything it takes to assert himself. But we also need to raise the level around him.”

These words underline the respect Thuram has already earned within the footballing community. His contribution to the team this season has been significant, and he is even being considered as a contender for Juventus’ player of the season.

Thuram has shown that he was a smart acquisition by the club, and supporters will be hopeful that he continues on this upward trajectory. With time and the right support, he could become one of the central figures in the club’s long-term success.