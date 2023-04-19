This season, several Juventus youngsters have been shining while away on loan. But while the likes of Nicolò Rovella and Andrea Cambiaso have been gaining attention, Koni De Winter has been somewhat overlooked.

Yet, the 20-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign at Empoli – despite his recent mistake against Cremonese.

For his part, the Azzurri’s sporting director Pietro Accardi praises the Belgian prospect who has been making significant improvement during his temporary Tuscan stint.

He also gives credit to Empoli manager Paolo Zanetti who is playing an instrumental part in the player’s development.

“I believe that the Bianconeri have an interesting prospect that they will be able to evaluate in the summer,” said the 40-year-old in an interview with Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve.

“With Paolo Zanetti’s work, he has grown a lot as a defender.”

This is the young defender’s first full campaign in Serie A. Last season, he made a few appearances for Max Allegri’s first team between the Champions League and the domestic league, but he spent the majority of the campaign with the Next Gen squad.

De Winter first joined Juventus from Zulte in 2018. He began his adventure in Turin with the U17 side before swiftly climbing through the club’s youth ranks. His current contract expires in 2026.