“He has his own method and a strong personality” Palladino suggests replacement for Pirlo

Former Juventus striker, Raffaele Palladino believes the perfect man to replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus is Atalanta boss, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juventus has gone from the team that has won the last nine league titles to one that isn’t guaranteed a top-four finish for this campaign.

They have struggled this season and with 12 points separating them from the top, it is only a matter of time before they hand over the Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

The club took a huge gamble in making Andrea Pirlo their manager in the summer, considering that the former midfielder has no prior managerial experience.

His appointment has admittedly backfired and he is under pressure now with the club tipped to sack him sooner than later.

Palladino says Gasperini has what it takes to make Juventus a top team again and they need to make him their next manager.

The Atalanta boss managed the Juventus youth teams for almost 10 years and has been with La Dea since 2016.

He helped them finish in the top four twice since then and is gunning for a third attempt.

“He has his own method and a strong personality. He imposes himself when he joins a new club,” Palladino told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“I think he would be the ideal coach for players like [Federico] Chiesa and [Dejan] Kulusevski,” Palladino continued.