“He has more running than his father” Mancini praises Juventus star

Federico Chiesa was the star of the night when Juventus beat AC Milan 3-1 Wednesday evening.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina at the start of this season, and that was a major step up for him.

Some players would struggle to make an impression when they make such a move.

Chiesa didn’t exactly hit the ground running immediately after he made the move, however, the attacker has now emerged as one of the key players for the club.

His two goals against Milan shows that he is developing well and delivering the value that the club thought he could deliver when they signed him in the summer.

His recent performance drew some praise from the Italian national team manager, Roberto Mancini, who spoke about his father Enzo Chiesa and said he is a more mobile attacker than his dad was.

The national team boss also said that joining Juventus was a major and important step up for him.

“Enrico was a very mobile forward, a forward, Federico is an attacking winger, he has more running than his father” Roberto Mancini said to the Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato.

“Juve is an important step for him, of growth and completion especially on the mental level, it will be important for the national team, he has always done very well with us ”.