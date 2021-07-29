“He has no equal on a tactical level” – Arrigo Sacchi heaps praise on Allegri

Despite being on the shelf for the last two years, Massimiliano Allegri’s reputation grew even further, especially due to the difficulties that his successors faced.

Following Maurizio Sarri’s unconvincing Scudetto triumph and Andrea Pirlo’s under-par campaign, Juventus turned to the Livorno native once more, who completed a sensational return to the club.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach is widely respected by his colleagues, and amongst them, the legendary Arrigo Sacchi.

Although the retired manager can be very critical at times, he once again affirmed his appreciation towards Allegri.

Sacchi – who famously led Milan towards glory between the late eighties and the early nineties – believes that the returning Juventus coach has no equal when it comes to tactics, and praised his winning mentality.

“If I have to look for a word to define Allegri, the first that comes to mind is ‘concreteness’. He is a champion in the interpretation of Italian football. He is a truly special tactician, not a strategist nor a screenwriter, he says it himself,” said the former Italy manager in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuveNews.

“Everywhere he went, he obtained successes. Even at the European level, where he reached the final of the Champions League twice. it is not a trivial matter, it’s true that he lost, but reaching that stage is a success on its own.

“Max has a consolidated experience at the highest level. He knows how to manage the most delicate moments of the season and follows a precise method with strict rules. It is enough to see his first impact with the Juventus environment,

“In 2014, the fans criticized him and did not want him because he had led Milan, But one match after another, he managed to enter their hearts.

“He reads the challenges with wit, understands the topical moments of the clash, knows when to make a move or not. I repeat: he has no equal on a tactical level. And he has the ability to keep the whole group in hand,” concluded Sacchi.

Allegri’s main objective will be regaining the Scudetto after losing the title for last season in favor of Inter.