Franck Ribery has tipped Juventus star and his former teammate, Dusan Vlahovic, to have a great career because of his mindset.

Both of them played at Fiorentina before the Frenchman left, and Vlahovic also joined Juve in the last transfer window.

The Serbian is now the Bianconeri’s main striker, and he is one of the best young players in the world.

He was in lethal form at Fiorentina before he moved to Juve, and he has continued to help the Bianconeri with important goals.

At 22, he still has much of his career ahead of him, and he is being tipped to make the most of it because of his mentality.

Ribery discussed the former Partizan teenager recently and said via Football Italia: “Vlahovic has the mentality of a big player.

“He has the right mentality – he is someone who works hard.”

Vlahovic has reached these heights in his career because of his mindset, and the striker is young enough to keep getting better.

Juve knew they were getting a top player when they agreed to add him to their squad in this campaign.

Hopefully, when he has had a full preseason with the squad, he will then help fire us to trophies in 2022/2023.