“He has to play more calmly” – Milan legend offers advice for De Ligt

It has been a strange start to the season for Matthijs de Ligt. The defender returned to Turin in the hopes of playing a major role for Juventus following a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign with the Netherlands.

Nonetheless, the former Ajax captain found himself on the bench for the two big clashes against Napoli and Milan, as Max Allegri preferred to rely on the vastly experienced Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The 22-year-old has been featuring for the Bianconeri on other occasions, but being benched in favor of two aging veterans perhaps puts him in an awkward situation considering his status as one of the best up-and-coming center backs in the world.

Milan legend Ruud Gullit offered his piece of mind on de Ligt’s situation, explaining the different playing styles between the Netherlands and Italy, while giving his young compatriot some advices.

“He had a difficult period, but it’s not just down to him. At Ajax he played in a different way, as in there you think about evaluating a defender when he has the ball at his feet. Here in Italy he had to learn how to play differently,” said the former Dutch international at the end of the Giacinto Facchetti Awards event, held in Milan, according to JuveNews.

“I hope he calms down. a bit, every now and then he is a bit agitated and he has to play more calmly. He is a talent but he has to calm down, he can become better than what we have seen at Ajax.”