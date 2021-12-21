“He is a Bayern Munich player” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge makes huge claim about Juventus man

Federico Chiesa is a player that most European clubs would jump at the chance of signing.

The Azzurri star has been in stunning form since he moved to Juventus and showed his talents to the world by leading Italy to victory at Euro 2020.

This season hasn’t been as good as the last one for him, but he still has admirers from around the continent.

One of them is Bayern Munich and their former executive, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has declared that he fits the Bavarians.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “I can confirm that he is a great player and he has always shown it, in the national team, at Juve and Fiorentina. He is a Bayern Munich player.”

Juve FC Says

If you ask all the top European clubs, most of them would wish they had Chiesa in their squad and that is one reason Juve has to keep him.

The Fiorentina loanee has everything a modern-day forward needs, including pace and an excellent shot.

The attacker has struggled to adapt to the system of Max Allegri in this campaign, but he has time to make that adaptation and hopefully, he will be in stunning form when he returns from injury for the second half of the campaign.