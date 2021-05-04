“He is a born leader and has great personality” De Boer tips Juventus star to captain club

Former Inter Milan manager, Frank De Boer has heaped praise on Matthijs de Ligt and tips him to become a Juventus captain in the near future.

The Dutch defender has been at Juve since 2019 when he joined them from Ajax.

He had helped the Dutch powerhouse to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

They eliminated Juventus and Real Madrid in their run to that stage of the competition.

De Ligt has since been brought to Turin with Juve seeing him as a leader of their defence for years.

The likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci aren’t getting younger and De Ligt will step up to become the defence leader in the next few seasons.

He was the captain of Ajax at just 18 and De Boer says that shows how much of a leader he is naturally and praises him for his personality while tipping him to become a captain of Juventus in the not so distant future.

He told Tuttosport via Il Bianconero: “For the bianconeri, after years of triumphs, it is certainly not the best season. Matthijs, however, is playing a lot and always at excellent and intense levels.

“Italy is famous for its defence and De Ligt is doing very well playing with central players of the calibre of Bonucci and Chiellini. Both are helping him a lot on and off the pitch.”

On a potential De Ligt captaincy, he added: “Of course, Matthijs has everything to become one. He is a born leader and has a great personality, not surprisingly when he was just 18 he was captain of another historic club like Ajax ”