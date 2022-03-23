“He is a great player” is Atletico Madrid’s president flirting to sign Dybala?

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to several clubs in the last few months. Now that it appears he would leave Juventus for good, more suitors will appear on his radar.

The former Palermo man remains one of the finest players in the world at the moment, and he would not lack suitors between now and the end of his contract at Juventus. Will he choose to leave Serie A?

If he does, he might end up in Spain, where the president of Atletico Madrid appears to be interested in a move for the Argentinian. In a recent interview, he was asked about rumours of interest from his club in the attacker, and he did little to suggest they have no interest. Instead, he said via Tutto Sport:

“He is a great player, but he is at Juventus for the moment. He may or may not interest us, we’ll see. From now to August it is very long.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been one of the finest players in the world since 2015 when he moved to Turin. We have enjoyed the best years of his career, and his struggles with injuries in this campaign might indicate that he is near the end of his footballing years.

However, he will certainly get a new club to give him another chance by the end of this season. If that happens, we can only wish one of our finest ever players all the best in his new adventure.