“He is a key player” Konate full of praise for Juventus man at World Cup

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot has become a key player for the France national team and he is proving his worth at the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder has been one of the key men for the Bianconeri this season as he shines in the league and European competitions.

Juve will lose him at the end of this season if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them and that could be the case because he is proving to be a pivotal player for France.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was asked about the former PSG man and he said via Calciomercato:

“Rabiot?I didn’t know him before this World Cup. I had never lived with him in the group. Talk to everyone. He is a key player in this competition. Adrien takes us a lot, in defence and attack.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in fine form this season and it comes as a little surprise that he is proving his worth at the WC, but it is worrying at the same time.

The midfielder has been superb in the last two seasons and we must do our best to make him stay for another few years, even if it will cost us some money.