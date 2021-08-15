“He is a player I count on a lot” Allegri hails Ramsey for his performance against Atalanta

Massimiliano Allegri has given Aaron Ramsey a positive appraisal after his performance in Juventus’ friendly win against Atalanta yesterday.

The Welshman has struggled for much of his time on the books of the Bianconeri and he is one player that the club will sell in this transfer window if a good enough offer comes in.

His injury problems mean he is unreliable and missed a number of games for the Bianconeri last season.

He was signed by Allegri, but the manager departed before he joined the Bianconeri in 2019.

He now has the chance to work with the Livorno native and didn’t do bad with his performance against La Dea.

It was Juve’s last preseason game and it was fitting that they faced a club that will give them a run for their money when the new season starts.

The game ended in a 3-1 win for the Bianconeri and Allegri spoke about some issues after the match.

He claims Ramsey was played out of his natural position in front of the defence and did a commendable job.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think Ramsey played a good game tonight, he’s an intelligent guy. In front of the defense I think he has a great future , because tonight it wasn’t easy against Atalanta anyway.

“It is the second time he has played there, he has gone to close many trajectories and later on when the condition will support him more he will make less mistakes, because he will have more geometry in his head. So he is a player I count on a lot “.