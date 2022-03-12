“He is a real player” former Roma star insists Juventus should keep this player

Juventus has to keep Paulo Dybala beyond this season, according to former AS Roma defender, Fabio Petruzzi.

The Argentinian has been in talks with the club over a new deal, but an agreement hasn’t been reached yet.

As things stand, the former Palermo man could leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent by the end of this season.

Juve has been dragging their feet in offering him a deal that is close to his demands.

The Bianconeri have watched him struggle with injuries and the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have looked good value for the money spent on them.

However, Petruzzi insists Dybala is a player that Juve needs to keep in their team.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “He is a real player, he makes the difference. I would think twice before selling him. Allegri knows this and for this, he says he needs him.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has proven over time that he is worth keeping in our squad and the attacker remains important to Max Allegri.

However, his recent injury troubles mean we probably will not see him stay fit for a long period again.

The club is evolving and wouldn’t want to be stuck with a player that earns a lot of money but hardly stays fit.