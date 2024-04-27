Arrigo Sacchi has heaped praise on Tiago Motta and outlined what makes him a special manager.

The Bologna coach is being closely followed by top European clubs, with Juventus and AC Milan vying to appoint him as their next manager.

He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United in search of new coaches.

Motta has built a reputation for being one of the most exciting and innovative managers in Serie A and will soon have the opportunity to prove his worth at a bigger club.

Juventus could potentially replace Max Allegri in the summer, and Motta is a name that some of their fans desire due to the impressive work he has done at Bologna.

But what sets him apart from other managers? Sacchi explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is improving year after year. He is a visionary, a modern and very European coach.

“He knows how to look far ahead and give a great game to his team in a short time, who now faces matches without fear and will be able to give a lot to this sport in the future. as Gasperini is doing.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has had a fantastic spell on Bologna’s bench and will certainly manage a bigger club in the coming seasons.

If we do not add him to our group, he will go somewhere else and now is a good time to start showing him we are serious.