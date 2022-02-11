“He is an extraordinary player” Tacchinardi has nothing but praise for Vlahovic

Alessio Tacchinardi cannot contain his excitement about Dusan Vlahovic after watching his first two matches for Juventus.

The Serbian striker is a goal machine who just keeps on scoring regardless of which team he is playing for.

He already has two goals in two games for Juve and his overall performance and body language have been excellent.

Juventus lacked a goal poacher in the first half of this season and his arrival confirms that.

He is now expected to score even more goals before this campaign ends. Who knows, we might challenge for the title.

After his deflected goal helped Juventus to beat Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last night, former Bianconeri star, Tacchinardi said via Tutto Sport:

“He is an extraordinary player, he is a player who has one goal per game and therefore for Juve, having lost Ronaldo, he goes to tremendously increase the score of this team, which suffered a lot in front of him. This is a goal that is invented by itself.

“He’s very good at waiting for the defender, then puts his shoulder, moves him. He’s a bit lucky in the rebound, but many compliments to this player.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has made us forget talk about losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the last summer.

The Serbian is not here to fill the Portuguese boots, but he would score the goals we got from the Manchester United man.

With a solid defence and midfield, we needed a goal-scorer like him to complete our team.

Now that we have one, we can be confident of achieving a lot in this campaign.