“He is great” Vlahovic names the player he is looking forward to playing with

Dusan Vlahovic has admitted that he cannot wait to play with his former Fiorentina teammate, Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has been injured since the start of this year, and that means he and Vlahovic haven’t played together in the Juventus shirt.

Vlahovic joined the club in January, having developed into one of the most lethal forwards in European football at La Viola.

His second half of the season on the books of Juve wasn’t as effective as the first, but now that he will have a proper preseason with the Bianconeri, more is expected from him.

While he has returned for preseason, Chiesa is yet to recover from his long-term injury, and the Serbian admits recently that he cannot wait to play with the Euro 2020 hero.

He said as Juve prepares to go to the USA, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport:

“We can’t wait for Chiesa to come back with us, I’ve already played there and I know what he can do. He also improved further at Juve. He is great and I can’t wait to play with him and win together.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic and Chiesa will form a lethal attacking trio alongside Angel di Maria when the Azzurri star returns from injury.

Thinking about them partnering each other in attack is a very exciting prospect.

The winger is close to returning to full fitness, and we could see him on the team by October.

However, before he returns, our current attackers must get the job done to give us a bright start to this campaign.