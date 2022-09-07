Fabio Miretti has become a mainstay in the Juventus team despite only breaking into it as an 18-year-old last season.

The midfielder impressed in his first starts, and Max Allegri has taken a liking to him.

The Juve manager has fielded him in important games this term after realising the youngster plays like a veteran.

He was in the starting XI as Juventus visited PSG yesterday, and Fabio Capello has now heaped praise on the midfielder.

The Italian manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Miretti is a very, very interesting player, he knows how to stay on the pitch, he is not afraid and has personality, a vertical view of football.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has earned a place in the Juve team and he would become the next top player developed at the club.

At 19, he could have a long and successful career in football like the likes of Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri has often been criticised for not developing players and he is proving his doubters wrong with how he is treating Miretti.

Hopefully, the youngster will stay fit and develop his career at the club.

It would be interesting to see if he would lose his place in the Juve team when Paul Pogba returns from injury.