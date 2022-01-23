“He is part of us” Nicola De Bonis discusses Dybala’s contract standoff

Radio host of “Juventus Style” Nicola De Bonis has added his voice to the ongoing contract standoff between Juventus and Paulo Dybala.

The attacker has been in talks over a new deal with the club for some time now, however, both parties are struggling to reach an agreement.

Juve wants to offer him less money than he wants and that could become a real problem.

He can now negotiate a free transfer with other clubs and there are teams willing to sign him.

De Bonis is one Juventus fan that knows the importance of Dybala to the team.

He insists the Argentinian is so good that he could do many positive things on the field for the club.

As Juve risks losing the Argentinian, he wants the attacker to remain in Turin instead.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Paulo is football, the beauty of football. His left-handed is a work of art, but unfortunately, he has never been able to find true continuity for two consecutive seasons.

He adds: “He creates continuous dangerous situations for you with his extraordinary way of kicking, with the dances on the ball, the cuts, the raids. I hope he stays with us because he is part of us.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been a very important member of our first team and the former Palermo man is a productive attacker.

Although injuries have robbed him of a lot of time on the field, when he plays we can tell that he is reliable.

But we need to consider his fitness record while offering him a new deal because we cannot afford to keep a high-earner at the club while he spends most of his time on the treatment table.