Max Allegri is delighted to have Angel di Maria in his squad, and the Bianconeri manager recently heaped praise on the Argentine forward.

In spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG, Di Maria has formed into one of the world’s best attackers.

He joined Juve as a free agent after ending his contract in Paris, and he will bring more to their attack.

He partook in their latest preseason game and did well. That delighted Allegri.

Speaking about his new winger, the Bianconeri gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Those who know how to play football like Angel is a pleasure to see them, with the ball and without the ball. He is different and can do different things from everyone.

“He is so good at understanding the development of the game that we will have to be good at starting it to the best.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has always been very technical, and that makes him a player that can create something out of nothing.

We needed this sort of player in our squad for a long time and will feel lucky to have him in the group.

Hopefully, he will not struggle to adjust to the demanding nature in Serie A when the competition begins.