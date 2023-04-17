“He is still behind” Allegri admits Pogba is a long way from being fit

Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed Paul Pogba is still a long way from being fit enough to play for the club regularly.

The midfielder entered the fray in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Sassuolo yesterday as he made yet another comeback to action.

The Frenchman has not started a game yet since he moved to the club in the summer and after his cameo against the Black and Greens, fans want to know how fit he is.

This question was posed to Allegri during his post-match press conference and he said via Goal.com:

“Pogba is a strong player, but right now he’s not in the ideal condition to play a 90-minute match. He is still behind athletically, today was already better than last time but he is still behind.

“We all see that he is a different player. Slowly, we’ll bring him maybe to half an hour and then later. The important thing is that it gives consistency, the knee is responding well.”

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Pogba has been in this situation for this long and the midfielder has been a big miss for us.

The Frenchman has the quality that could help us become a better team, but they are only helpful now if he can get on the pitch and make an impact for us.

We believe he will get back to form, but the question of when will always be asked until Pogba is truly back.