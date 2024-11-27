Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have reached a standstill in negotiations over the future of the striker, as the two sides remain at odds over the terms of a new contract. Vlahovic, who has become an important player for Juventus, is unwilling to accept a pay cut, while the club cannot offer him a contract on the same terms as his current deal, which sees him earning 12 million euros per season. Juventus has proposed a new deal worth around 8 million euros annually, but this figure is far from what the Serbian forward expects.

Vlahovic, having established himself as one of the senior players in the squad, feels that he deserves to at least maintain his current salary, given his contribution to the team. His stance is making it difficult for both parties to reach an agreement, and the delay in finalising the contract has left Juventus fans frustrated. While both the club and the player have made positive statements when addressing the situation, the uncertainty surrounding Vlahovic’s future remains, with speculations about his departure continuing to swirl until a new deal is signed.

Former Juventus star Massimo Bonini has expressed his disappointment with the ongoing contract talks. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Bonini stated: “At this moment, Juve cannot afford to take steps longer than they can chew, they need to sort out the budget. If Vlahovic wants to stay, I think he is the one who should take a step back. Also, because so far he has not been fully convincing, something more was expected.”

It is unfortunate that the situation with Vlahovic has reached this point, and Juventus cannot afford to let him leave as a free agent. The club must resolve this matter quickly, as his continued delay in agreeing to new terms poses a significant risk to Juventus’s future plans. A resolution is urgently needed, and both parties will need to make compromises to ensure that Vlahovic remains a key figure in the team going forward.